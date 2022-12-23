'BJP lying, twisting facts about jobs given under MGNREGA'

Kolkata: Claiming that Suvendu Adhikari was 'lying and twisting facts', Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders lambasted the BJP leader for making false statements on social media regarding fake job cards that had been issued under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Scheme.



Earlier, reacting to the tweet written by Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee that the Centre had not given dues worth Rs 5500 crore to the state government under the MGNREGA, Adhikari had tweeted: "WB Govt fraudulently swelled up this figure by 'Overinflating' Wages, amounting to 1000s of Crores (₹) while embezzling MGNREGA funds by using "Fake" Job Cards. Under the corrupt TMC rule, WB ranks 1st in India in issuing Fake Job Cards. 4 lakh Cards have already been dBJP-ruled UP registered max no. of DELETED job cards. BJP-ruled UP, MP, Maha, K'taka & Guj recorded max no. of UNAUTHENTICATED job cards. Why did the job cards have AUTHENTICATION FAILURE? Why were they DELETED? Can we conclude that they were FAKE?"

Coming down heavily on Adhikari Shashi Panja, state Industry minister tweeted: "While LoP is busy LYING & TWISTING FACTS, here's the reality about BJP-ruled states: DELETED Job cards- 75 Lakhs + in UP; UNAUTHENTICATED job cards- 80 + Lakhs in UP; 79 + Lakhs in MP; 59 + Lakhs in K'taka; 35 + Lakhs in Guj."

In the same thread, the TMC leader stated: "Do the high no. of deleted job cards in UP indicate that they were FAKE? Every single BJP-ruled state tops the chart in terms of UNAUTHENTICATED job cards. Are they unauthenticated because they are fake? LOUD-MOUTH Mr Adhikari MUST ANSWER."

Kunal Ghosh, state general secretary of Trinamool Congress tweeted: "@SuvenduWB BJP-ruled UP registered max no. of DELETED job cards. BJP-ruled UP, MP, Maha, K'taka & Gujarat recorded max no. of UNAUTHENTICATED job cards. Why did the job cards have AUTHENTICATION FAILURE? Why were they DELETED? Can we conclude that they were FAKE?"

The Union minister of state for Rural Development had made a statement in the Parliament in reply to a question raised by Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday that the Centre had not cleared dues worth Rs 10,000 crore under MGNREGA and out of this Bengal's share is Rs 5500 crore.

Trinamool Congress MPs had earlier raised the issue in both the Houses of Parliament.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her recent meeting with Narendra Modi had raised the issue of non-payment of dues under MGNREGA.