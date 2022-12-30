'BJP believes in destroying democracy'

BALURGHAT: Slamming the BJP, Trinamool Youth Congress state president Saayoni Ghosh on Thursday said the saffron party believed in self-development and development of its friends by destroying democracy.



"Khud Ka Saath, Doston Ka Vikas Aur Ganatantra Ka Vinash," she said while addressing a public meeting at Patiram High School ground located in the outskirts of Balurghat.Addressing the mammoth crowd, the actor-turned-politician targeted the 'Gujarat Model,' sarcastically saying that the model was so strong that a bridge collapsed resulting in the death of over 135 people.

She went on to claim that the 'Ram Rajya' in Uttar Pradesh is the place where 'Sitas' remain unsafe.

Ghosh claimed that just as Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had said, bulldozers shall run in Bengal but instead it would be done to destroy the BJP leadership.

"The saffron brigade should prepare itself for the upcoming Panchayat Polls as it would be facing a mauling by the people who will be voting for the Trinamool Congress," she said.