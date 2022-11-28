Birbhum: Mithun skips BJP's organisational meet

Kolkata: Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty who joined BJP before the 2021 Assembly elections in Bengal, skipped the party's organisational meeting at Birbhum district on Sunday.



The move triggered speculations that Chakraborty was not brought to the forefront as infighting among the BJP workers prevalent in the district may come to the fore.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, however, claimed that Chakraborty has a series of programmes lined up in the days to come. "He could not attend the meeting because of ill health. He has been attending party programmes regularly for the last 5 days," he added.Mithun popularly known as 'Mahaguru' was scheduled to listen to the Mann Ki Baat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP supporters at a private lodge at Kacharipatti in Bolpur at 11 am on Sunday. There was excitement among the BJP supporters who had assembled outside the lodge to catch a glimpse of the actor but they were crestfallen with Chakraborty not attending. A section of BJP workers said that there is a lot of infighting among BJP in Birbhum. So the leadership deliberately did not bring the actor.

Sanyasi Charan Mondal, president of the Bolpur unit of the party, said that the party workers were informed on Saturday night about Chakraborty's arrival in Bolpur.

"They assembled with a lot of interest from early morning and hoped to get energised with his address. But they were sad with his absence," Mondal said.