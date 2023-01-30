Birbhum dist to get two additional police stations

KOLKATA: The state Cabinet on Monday has approved the bifurcation of Mohammad Bazar police station in Birbhum district with the aim to further strengthen vigilance at the Deocha Pachami coal block project. Now, besides the existing Mohammad Bazar police station, the district will have two additional police stations at Rampur and Deocha.



Interestingly, a few hours after chairing the Cabinet meeting at Unnayan Bhavan in Salt Lake on Monday, Banerjee reached Birbhum district.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has bifurcated police stations in various districts earlier also for stepping up vigilance and better maintenance of law and order.The Deocha Pachami project will entail an investment of Rs 35,000 crore and has the potential to attract investments from a multitude of allied fields thereby ushering in a complete economic transformation of the entire area.

As per package announced by the state, a person having land in the area will get double the market value of the land along with 100 per cent solatium as land cost, which is around Rs 13 lakhs per bigha.

The initial package that was announced for the land givers of Deocha Pachami was providing one employment for one member of every family as Junior Police Constable. However, in the revised package, those with higher qualifications are being provided with a higher grade posting in police or an equivalent posting in other departments namely Group C category.