Birbhum: CM likely to attend admin meet on January 31

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Birbhum by the end of this month.

Banerjee is likely to address the administrative meeting there on January 31 and attend another programme following the meeting.

Trinamool Congress leaders in the district, however, said that it has not yet been decided whether Banerjee, who is also the chairperson of Trinamool Congress, will hold any political meeting during her Birbhum tour.This will be Banerjee’s first visit to the district following the arrest of TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in August 2022, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the cattle smuggling case. Mondal in November was also arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the case. The last time Banerjee visited Birbhum was in March 2022, following the Bogtui violence at Rampurhat. Eight people, including two children, were charred to death after a mob set houses on fire in the village, following the death of a Trinamool leader.

The Deocha Pachami coal block which is coming up in Birbhum will create 1 lakh jobs entailing an investment of Rs 30000 crore. Banerjee is likely to hand over compensation cheques and job letters to those who have given away land for the project.