Birati: 2 suffocated to death after house catches fire

kolkata: Two persons suffocated to death after a major fire broke out at a house in Birati early on Tuesday morning.



Around 4 am on Tuesday, residents of Mahajatinagar in Birati woke up to an explosion and saw the house of Bijoy Kumar Banerjee, Shefali Banerjee and Bidyut Banerjee was on fire.

Despite trying to alert the Banerjee family, none responded. Immediately the fire brigade and police were informed. Two fire tenders were pressed into action. The flames had gutted the ground floor and the Banerjee family members were sleeping on the first floor.

After the fire was doused, fire fighters found Bijoy and Bidyut's bodies while Shefali was rescued in a critical condition. Shefali was admitted at the Barasat District Hospital. It is suspected that Bijoy and Bidyut died due to inhaling toxic smoke. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire fighters suspect that a short circuit in the computer room had triggered the flames. Police may ask the forensic experts to collect samples for examination to determine the exact cause of fire.