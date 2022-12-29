Binoy Tamang Resigns From TMC

TMC leader and former GTA Chairman Binoy Tamang has resigned from the TMC party. He is yet to announce his future plans.



The development comes on the heels of the change in guard at the Darjeeling Municipality with the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha and TMC combine, ousting the Hamro Party board. "On 22 November I had made it clear to our party high command that the TMC Municipal Councillor of Ward 5 has to remain neutral in the floor test, else I will resign. Accordingly I have resigned from the TMC," stated Tamang who is at present a member of GTA.

He stated that some Hill leaders are being remotely controlled which is not in the best of interest of this region.

"I urge and request Ms Mamata Banerjee, Hon'ble Chief Minister and Chairperson of AITC to take prompt and necessary steps against undemocratic activities and corruption, rampant in the Hills" added Tamang. Incidentally Tamang had parted ways with Bimal Gurung following an agitation in 2017 that had culminated in a 105 day long bandh. He and Anit Thapa had split the GJM thereby floating the GJM (Binoy faction.)

On July 15, 2021, Tamang had tendered his resignation from the GJM (Binoy). He later joined the TMC. At present he along with Ajoy Edwards and Bimal Gurung have launched a month long protest programme at the Town Hall.

"I have apprised the party High Command of the development. All necessary action will be taken by them" stated Shanta Chettri, President, TMC Darjeeling district committee (Hills.)