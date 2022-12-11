Bidhannagar Mela to be held from Dec 13

KOLKATA: The much-awaited Bidhannagar Mela (Utsav) will be inaugurated on December 13 (Tuesday) at Central Park fairgrounds after a lull of two years. Regarded as one of the most popular cultural events in Salt Lake, the Utsav will continue till January 4.

According to reports, though the fair is usually held for 21 days, this year it has been extended by two more days. The fair—which is organised by Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation—will reportedly feature 260 stalls, 18 pavillions, 36 kiosks, 71 tables and 88 dalas. Reports claimed that two amusement zones, including joy rides for children, will also come up at the event venue. There will be a food park. Officials said that the food stalls would be situated at a distance from the rest of the fair to prevent any fire hazard.

Online booking for stalls had commenced on November 25. The stalls meant for Bangladeshi traders were the most-sought-after. Traders from around 10 foreign countries have booked stalls.