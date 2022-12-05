Bhupatinagar blast: BJP men create ruckus, few detained

KOLKATA: Tension cropped up at Bhupatinagar of Bhagabanpur in East Midnapore again on Monday after a few BJP workers allegedly went to the area for allegedly disturbing the situation.



Villagers chased away the BJP workers and reportedly manhandled some of them following which police detained the BJP workers.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Midnapore, Amarnath K said: "Bomb squad was here today (Monday). The forensic team will visit on Tuesday. Police pickets have already been set up there to maintain law and order situation."

On Monday afternoon Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) went to Bhupatinagar and searched for possible explosives hidden in the area. However, nothing suspicious was found. When cops from BDDS were searching with their bomb detection device, a few BJP workers allegedly went to the spot. Seeing the BJP workers, villagers became furious and manhandled them. Some of them were chased by the villagers who were later detained by the police. To maintain law and order in the area, Rapid Action Force (RAF) along with a large contingent of police force have been deployed.Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh held the BJP responsible for the explosion at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore in which three persons died on Friday night.

"I have been telling at press conferences for the last few days that the BJP has been trying to unleash tension in the area. Their leaders escorted by the central forces were trying to bring bombs in the area. The incident has proved that our assertions have been true. There is an elaborate ploy in this explosion to demand an NIA probe," he had said.