Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul, Priyanka likely to visit Bengal

KOLKATA: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are likely visit West Bengal in the latter half of this month to participate in the state leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which will be starting from December 28, a party leader said on Thursday.

The Bengal leg of the Yatra will commence from the Kapil Muni Ashram in Sagar Island in and will continue till Darjeeling, he said. "We will be covering 800 km in Bengal for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. We will be inviting Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi," he said.