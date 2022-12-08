Bhangar: TMC leader's house attacked

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader's house was attacked by some miscreants. The incident occurred in Bhangar on Wednesday. Miscreants hurled bombs on the house of a Trinamool Congress leader Fozle Korim.



Around 12 rounds of bullets were also fired at the house. Local TMC leaders have already informed the senior party leaders about the incident. Korim, who was inside his house, managed to escape unhurt.

His house was damaged. A TMC spokesperson said the police will take steps against the accused. The incident triggered tension in the area since Tuesday night. Probe is on.