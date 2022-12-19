Bhagabanpur: Explosion at house of teacher, none injured

KOLKATA: Tension spread at Dakshin Simulia village of Bhagabanpur in East Midnapore, after an explosion took place at the house of a primary teacher on Sunday morning.



According to sources, around 4 am on Sunday, local people heard an explosion. When they came out of their homes, they saw that the explosion had taken place at the house of a primary school teacher.

No one was hurt in the explosion as nobody was there at the time of the incident. Immediately Bhagabanpur police station was informed.

After a while cops reached the spot and found the house was locked from outside. During the probe, police found a bucket full of cannabis.

However, the school teacher did not tell the cops that he has nothing to do with the explosion as he does not live there. Sources informed that the house was abandoned for quite a long time due to a personal conflict with his neighbours.

The school teacher also claimed that someone has planted the bombs and the cannabis to frame him. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Explosives Substances Act along with Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and started a probe.