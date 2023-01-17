BGPM takes over Darjeeling Municipality

DARJEELING: Dipen Thakuri, who had recently crossed over from the Hamro Party to the BGPM won the election for the post of Chairman of the Darjeeling Municipality uncontested on Monday. He will take oath on Tuesday. Anit Thapa, President, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has proposed the name of Prativa Rai Tamang of Ward 23 as the Vice-Chairperson.



On December 28, 2022, the then Chairman of the Darjeeling Municipality owing allegiance to Hamro Party (HP) was removed from office by the majority in a floor test. Following this the name of Dipen Thakuri had been proposed. In an election to the post on Monday, 16 Councilors including 14 from the BGPM and 2 from the TMC voted in favour. 12 HP Councillors and 3 GJM Councillors stayed away.

“We have to shoulder a great responsibility. On Tuesday I will be administered the oath of office. Following this I will take charge from Wednesday and then constitute the Chairman in Counsel” stated Thakuri. He stated that stress will be given on a better Darjeeling and clean Darjeeling.

“We went through the whole process legally. Our main agenda will be to clean Darjeeling. We will have proper policies to address each and every issue. We will also seek public opinion on important issues. We will work practically and in coordination with the Government,” stated Anit Thapa. The BGPM celebrated the victory.

Hamro Party and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Councillors stayed away from the chairman election process. In joint statements from Singamari, Bimal Gurung, President, GJM stated “The entire process has been undemocratic and a part of terror politics. We will continue taking legal recourses in different issues like high rise buildings.” Ajoy Edwards, President of Hamro Party stated that it is all about Horse trading. “We will take legal recourse for disqualification of certain councilors who have been involved in illegal activities” added Edwards.Incidentally HP in March 2022 had won 18 seats; BGPM 9 seats; TMC 2 and GJM 3 in the Darjeeling Municipality. Later Amar Lama of the BGPM had resigned from Councillorship. Recently 6 Councillors had defected from HP to BGPM with the HP-GJM alliance now having 15 seats and BGPM-TMC combined 16.