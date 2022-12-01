'Besides reading, kids must learn to interact with nature'

KOLKATA: State School Education and Higher Education minister Bratya Basu encouraged students to learn to interact with nature at the inaugural programme of the state-level Kala Utsav on Wednesday at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre.



"Education does not mean cramming or gathering information, it has to cause mental development and this takes place when children in addition to reading books learn how to interact with nature. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is concerned about the mental development of children and has taken measures to ensure that education is most confirmed within four walls of classroom," Basu said.

Paschim Banga Samagra Siksha Mission under the School Education department organised the State Level Kala Utsav, a competitive cultural event with secondary level school children participating. The Kala Utsav is a two-day competition amongst students of different districts of West Bengal in ten different categories including classical dance, drama solo, vocal music, traditional folk, classical music Hindustani and instrumental music (melody), amongst others.

Around 390 students have participated from different districts. These participants are students who have won the first prize in the district competitions.