Bengal’s ‘Duare Sarkar’ drive gets Platinum Award from Prez 

Kolkata: The West Bengal government’s Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep) initiative received a ‘platinum award’ from President Droupadi Murmu at the ‘Digital India Awards’, instituted by the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India, on Saturday.



Chandrima Bhattacharjee, Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge), received the award on behalf of the state government.

“The BJP has been critical of Duare Sarkar since its launch and even termed it as ‘Jomer Duare Sarkar’. But the Centre acknowledged the success of the initiative and the highest category award — Platinum — has been bagged by Duare Sarkar,” Bhattacharjee said after receiving the award.

Stating that the initiative was a testament to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s tireless efforts to serve the people of Bengal, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: “GoWB’s flagship initiative Duare Sarkar received the Platinum Award from Hon’ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu today. This award is a testament of Hon’ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial’s tireless efforts to ensure welfare for all. The BENGAL MODEL TRULY LEADS THE WAY!”

Since its rollout on December 1, 2020, Duare Sarkar has been organised in five phases. The entire process of organising camps, receiving applications and delivery of services can be monitored on a real-time basis (MIS) through the ICT-enabled Duare Sarkar portal.

A unique citizen-centric initiative of the state government, Duare Sarkar is a unique model to provide various government services at the doorsteps of citizens through outreach camps in every corner of Bengal. A mobile app has also been developed for Duare Sarkar. The fifth edition of Duare Sarkar, which concluded on December 31, 2022, witnessed the submission of more than 1.07 crore applications by citizens for availing benefits of various government schemes.

During this edition, a total of 82,345 camps were held, of which 28,381 (34.5 per cent) were mobile ones. Around 97 lakh citizens registered in these camps with mobile camps catering to 14.95 lakh (15.4 per cent) visitors. Duare Sarkar, the state government’s flagship citizenship outreach initiative, was initially scheduled from November 1 to 30 but was subsequently extended to December 31, 2022, with an overwhelming response elicited at the camps.

The highest number of applications were received in connection with Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojna under which almost 35 lakh applications were received. This social security scheme for unorganised workers provides three types of benefits — death benefits, provident fund benefits and disability benefits.

As per records of the state Labour department during the financial year 2021-2022, about 79,471 workers benefited with the total amount spent being Rs 246 crore.

The new services introduced in the just-concluded edition also received an excellent response with more than 1.2 lakh applications for various types of pattas being received. At least 2.25 lakh applications were received for electricity waiver while more than 1.27 lakh applications were received for new electricity connections.



