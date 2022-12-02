Bengal will lead the country, says Guv CV Ananda Bose

Kolkata: Bengal will lead the country and the country will, in turn, lead the whole world, said CV Ananda Bose, the newly appointed Governor of the state while addressing a gathering to celebrate the concluding programme of the 150th-year celebrations of Nilratan Sarkar Medical College and Hospital (NRS) on Thursday.



The Governor's statement has created speculations as to whether the regular tussles between the state government and the Raj Bhavan have come to an end. Before coming to Bengal, the Governor had said he had come to cooperate with the state government and work for the betterment of Bengal.

The relations between the Governor and the state government began to sour since the time of Jagdeep Dhankhar, the current Vice-President of India, who was Bose's predecessor.

A host of luminaries from the IT sector and corporate leaders were a part of the three-day event on Thursday, including Padma Shree awardee and former NASSCOM president Kiran Karnik, Ericsson Global Services India MD Amitabh Ray, Yotta Infrastructure CEO Sunil Gupta, Oracle India MD Shailender Kumar and STPI Director General Arvind Kumar. Karnik said Bengal has potential in the field of artificial intelligence that requires multi-dimensional knowledge.

Governor CV Ananda Bose, a former bureaucrat, has profound respect for Netaji. Bose has also worked as University Vice-Chancellor, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Chairman of the central public sector undertaking Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and District Collector. He is the Chairman of the Habitat Alliance, in consultative status with the UN. He is the recipient of the Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship. He is also the first-ever Fellow of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, which trains top civil service officers. A prolific writer and columnist, he has published as many as 40 books in English, Malayalam and Hindi, including novels, short stories, poems and essays.