Bengal to survey land status under East Kolkata Wetlands

kolkata: State Environment department will constitute a cohesive departmental committee by converging a number of government departments and conduct a survey of the status of land under the East Kolkata Wetlands (EKW) by involving Land and Land Reforms department to begin with the implementation of the Integrated Management Plan of EKW (five years) aimed at sustainable management and conservation of the Ramsar site.



“I have asked my department’s Principal Secretary Roshni Sen to form a cohesive departmental committee involving departments like Land and Land Reforms, Irrigation, Municipal Affairs, Water Resources Investigation, with our department being the nodal one for inclusive development of EKW. We will soon carry out a survey involving the Land and Land Reforms department to create an inventory of land under EKW along with a zonal land use plan,” state Environment minister Manas Bhunia said, while addressing a stakeholders’ workshop on EKW where people from the EKW community spoke their hearts out regarding the challenges they face.Taking the cue from the minister, Sen said conducting a census of birds, fishes and fauna, desiltation of the bheris under the wetland will be an integral part of the implementation of the management plan.

Representatives from EKW local community flagged off the issue of scarcity of water in the bheris affecting pisciculture and agriculture particularly from January to April. They demanded desiltation of the bheris. The issue of not being allowed to do any sort of construction activities for expansion of their own households-the area being a wetland was also raised. “We are deadly against any sort of construction by external developers, but we have been living here for generations, so if we should be allowed to rejuvenate our houses or expand them,” Asima Mondal from EKW local community said.

Surojit Bose, Joint Commissioner of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation pointed out the problem faced by a section of residents of wards 36, 28 and 35 that falls under EKW area to reach out to primary health centre at Duttabad, which is quite far. “Urban wellness centre is a necessity particularly in ward 36. The House for All scheme also cannot be implemented as no construction is permitted with EKW being a wetland area.

“We need to have amendments in the EKW rules for extending benefits to the residents there. All these issues will be actively considered and for this purpose we are involving the stakeholders in the management plan,”Sen added.The five-year scheme will involve Rs 66 crore with the Centre and the state sharing the expenditure in 60: 40 ratio.

There are 110 villages under 37 mouzas with the total population within EKW area being 1.5 lakh.