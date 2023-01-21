Bengal to organise ‘Joy Jawhar Mela’ in tribal areas of 15 dists

KOLKATA: State government is all set to organise ‘Joy Jawhar Mela’ in the tribal-dominated areas of 15 districts from January 28 to 30.



Around 102 blocks have already been identified where ‘Joy Jawhar Mela’ will take place. Various programmes will be carried out at the fair involving the local tribal people. State government has allotted a fund of Rs 3.50 lakh for each block and also around Rs 3 lakh additional for each district for conducting the fair. Various cultural programmes, competitions, sports will be organised at the fair so that the local tribal people take part.

All the district administrations have been directed to conduct adequate awareness campaigns in all the tribal dominated areas so that they come forward. The district officials have also been urged to ensure that local tribal people, especially the youngsters, take part in various events during the fair. People will also get to know about the host of state government projects. Health camp will be opened at each fair. It was learnt that the district administrations have also been asked to organise blood donation camps and cataract surgeries for the people.

Camps showcasing various scholarships programmes will also be set up at the fair. There will be facilities so that the tribal people will be able to get caste certificates from the fair. There will be stalls managed by the tribal women to provide micro credit facilities to the village people. Various state government departments are likely to set up stalls in the fair.

After coming to power the Mamata Banerjee government has laid great stress on the development of ‘Jangalmahal’ areas and also to improve the socio-economic condition of the people in the villages. A host of schemes have been introduced to ensure better living for the tribal people. People in the villages will also be able to avail various government schemes from the stalls set up by the concerned department at the fair.