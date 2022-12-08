Bengal to hold synergy, business facilitation conclaves from Dec 14

KOLKATA: The state Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department will start holding a synergy and business facilitation conclaves for the financial year 2022-23 starting from December 14. The first such conclave will be held in North 24-Parganas.



The calendar that has been released by the MSME department undersigned by its Principal Secretary Rajesh Pandey has scheduled 15 such conclaves to be held in different places across the state covering all districts. The conclaves will be held till March 30, 2023.

The Asansol synergy scheduled on December 22, will cover both East Burdwan and West Burdwan, the one at Purulia on January 20, will cover Purulia and Bankura, the one at Medinipur Town on March 14, will cover West Midnapore and Jhargram. The other districts of South Bengal that will host conclave for the respective districts are Hooghly, Howrah, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore.

There is no conclave scheduled to be held in Kolkata this year.

In the case of the North Bengal region, the conclave for Darjeeling and Kalimpong will be held in Darjeeling on March 27, the one at Jalpaiguri will cover Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar on March 29, while the one at North Dinajpur will cover both North and South Dinajpur on March 30. Malda will have a conclave on February 11.

"The synergy and business facilitation conclave are being held to reach out to the MSME entrepreneurs to address their issues and concerns and to promote entrepreneurship culture. There will be desks of different departments like Land, Labour, Environment, Power, Fire and Emergency Services, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Technical Education, Training & Skill Development, Panchayats and Rural Development, WBIDC (under Industry and Commerce department) and banks too to disseminate information on the departmental scheme," an official in the MSME department said.

In this event, all government departments related to MSMEs, banks/financial institutions, and service providers sit together under one umbrella for one-to-one interaction with the entrepreneurs and for providing customised solutions to their business needs.