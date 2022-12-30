Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri to get facelift, more land to be added

Darjeeling: Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri is all set to get a major facelift and undergo modernisation.



"More land will be included and a rest house will be built to accommodate visitors," said Jyotipriyo Mullick, minister of Forest.

"We have obtained the necessary permissions from the Central Zoo Authority to house exotic animals. Very soon we will get lions, giraffes and zebras. Around 150 hectares of land will be incorporated in the safari park to accommodate the additional animals," he said.

The minister chaired a meeting at the Safari Park on Thursday. Recently, kangaroos and exotic monkeys rescued from the clutches of poachers were housed in the Bengal Safari Park. "We will create an ideal environment for these exotic animals and keep them here," added the Minister.

A veterinary hospital will be built shortly. "We will have a multi-cuisine restaurant in the Safari Park along with a rest house in the premises so that people coming from far away can stay over and enjoy the safari park," stated Mullick.

Modern facilities will be developed to make the park more elderly-friendly. "We will have battery-operated golf cart type of vehicles so that elderly people can easily move around in the premises outside the make exhibit area. We are also getting modern vehicles to be used inside the safari park to view the animals in the open. We will develop this into a world-class safari park," added the minister.

A dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the park was inaugurated by her in 2016. The Park is spread over an area of 290 hectares.

At present, the park has elephants, Royal Bengal Tigers, leopards, Barking deer, spotted deer, Sambars, Rhino, six Gharials, a pair of Himalayan Black Bear and birds. It boasts of herbivore safari, tiger safari, leopard safari, bear safari and elephant safari.

The minister stated that stress will be given to eco-tourism with new bungalows to come up and existing bungalows in the forests, including the bungalow in the Gorumara Forest to be modernised and renovated.

"Our department has been actively crusading against illegal timber smuggling and poaching. Small bridges will be built inside forests for better patrolling. 391 motorbikes will be given to forest guards for patrolling. New vehicles will also be provided for this," stated the minister.

There will be a massive sapling plantation activity in North Bengal region along with sensitisation programmes on global warming. "We will show films in remote areas also that will depict the evils of felling trees," remarked Mullick.