Bengal reports 46 Covid active cases

kolkata: State on Thursday registered 2 new Covid cases while on Wednesday the figure was registered at 6. Bengal reported 46 active cases on the day.



Bengal has been registering the lowest daily infection for more than a week. Daily Covid infection in Bengal has gone below 10 a month ago. State on December 1 registered 6 Covid infections. The daily cases went down below 5 last week.

Recovery rate has gone up to 98.98 per cent whereas active cases on Thursday. Around 42 patients are in home isolation whereas only 4 patients are undergoing treatment at hospital. The total active cases in the state stood at 46 on Thursday.

Fatality rate was registered at 1.02 per cent on Thursday. The Covid positivity rate on Thursday stood at 0.17 per cent. State has seen 21,18,537 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,96,960 people have been recovered. Around 1,209 samples were tested in the state on Saturday. Bengal has so far seen 21,531 Covid death tolls so far. Around 26,891,783 Covid sample tests so far till date.

Around 5 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. None is in Safe homes. State has so far administered 73,040,055 Covid first doses cumulatively while 64,957,874 second doses have been applied cumulatively so far in the state.