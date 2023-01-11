Bengal may lower price of land for industrial parks across state

Kolkata: The state government is considering bringing down the price of land for industrial parks across the state to attract more industries and boost employment.



“The proposal is under active consideration of the Finance department. There have been constant pleas from the Chambers and the industrialists to bring down the land price in industrial parks and the process of doing so is very much on,” state Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) minister Chandranath Sinha said.

It is learnt that the Finance department is formulating to what extent the slash can happen and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be consulted before taking any final decision.

Banerjee’s move in September 2022 to allow the setting up of industrial parks on land parcels measuring 5 acres and above reducing the land ceiling drastically from 20 acres has received an overwhelming response.

The state government till the beginning of December 2022, has given final approval for setting up of 14 industrial parks involving 813.43 acres of land. The scheme christened as SAIP (Scheme for Approved Industrial Parks) has taken off best in Howrah where approvals have been given to seven such industrial parks on 645.73 acres of land.

Among the parks that have been given the final approval, the highest land parcel is 459.90 acres at Ranihati in Howrah where a Foundry Park is going to come up. Another large land parcel of 110 acres at Sankrail in Howrah will see the setting up of a rubber park.

The state Cabinet in September 2021 allowed the setting up of industrial parks on land measuring 5 acres and above, reducing the land ceiling drastically from 20 acres. It has encouraged private players to set up industrial parks far and wide.