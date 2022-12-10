Bengal logs only 2 fresh Covid cases

KOLKATA: The State on Friday registered the lowest daily Covid infection ever since the pandemic broke out. Only 2 new cases were reported on Friday while on Thursday the daily cases stood at 4.



Daily Covid infection in Bengal has gone below 10 a month ago. State on December 1 registered 6 Covid infections. Recovery rate has gone up to 98.98 per cent whereas active cases on Friday. Around 34 patients are in home isolation whereas only 12 patients are undergoing treatment at hospital. The total active cases in the state stood at 40 on Friday. Covid situation in the state has much improved in the past couple of weeks with daily infection consistently remaining below 10. Fatality rate was registered at 1.02 per cent on Friday.

The Covid positivity rate on Friday stood at 0.05 per cent. State has seen 21,18,514 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,96,937 people have been recovered. Around 4,409 samples were tested in the state on Friday. Bengal has so far seen 21,531 Covid death tolls so far.