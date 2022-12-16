Bengal has been fighting for unity for long: Mamata

Kolkata: After two years of Covid-19 restrictions, the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is back in its full glory. On Thursday, a galaxy of stars was in the City of Joy for the inaugural ceremony of the 28th edition of the KIFF. In presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor CV Ananda Bose, the veterans of Indian cinema, including Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Shatrughan Sinha, and Rani Mukherji, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan lit the ceremonial lamp to inaugurate the mega event at Netaji Indoor Stadium.



Distinguished guests like Sourav Ganguly, Arijit Singh, Kumar Sanu, Bangladesh star Chanchal Chowdhury and actors in various leagues from the Bengali film industry such as Sabitri Chatterjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev, Mimi Chakraborty, Sayantika Banerjee, Paoli Dam, Raj Chakraborty (chairman of 28th KIFF), Subhashree Ganguly, Kanchan Mullick, Ranjit Mallik, Srabanti, Kaushik Ganguly and Churni Ganguly were also present at the inauguration. Shah Rukh, who is gearing up for the release of his comeback film Pathaan, also released the brochure of the 28th KIFF.

The ceremony kicked off with a fascinating performance from Dona Ganguly and her troupe who danced to a 'Ganesha stotra' rendered by Big B. Rani, looking stunning in a black sari, was felicitated by Prosenjit. Rani Mukherjee made her debut in a Bengali film titled Biyer Phool, directed by her father Ram Mukherjee in 1996 alongside Prosenjit. Terming the KIFF a festival of world repute, the Mardaani actress showered praises on the city, which is her mother's hometown. "I really missed this city, the energy, and love, which you can only get in Kolkata. It is my mother's hometown and this city holds a very special place in my heart. I feel this gravitational pull towards Kolkata and I feel the love. It has been a huge support system for me," she said.

Jaya Bachchan called the Bengal CM her "dear little sister" and said she is always with her. On a lighter note, making fun of Big B, the 'Jamaibabu' of West Bengal, she said for three years her husband has been thinking, reading and writing his speech for the KIFF. "I won't say much because I have someone with me to say more on this.

"Jamai er samne meyer dam kome jai" (in front of the son-in-law, the value of a daughter is less)," she smiled. Amitabh was supposed to be at the inauguration of the KIFF in 2019 but was taken ill. Interestingly, Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Abhimaan (1973) starring Amitabh-Jaya, was screened as the inaugural film of the 28th KIFF.

Calling SRK her 'brother', and Big B a 'human being par excellence', the Chief Minister urged the superstars of Indian cinema to grace the KIFF stage year after year. She also demanded that Amitabh Bachchan should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. "Although not officially, but from Bengal, we will raise this demand to honour Amitabh Bacchan with the Bharat Ratna for his invaluable contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time. I think he should be conferred with the Bharat Ratna," said Mamata at the inaugural ceremony.

Turning to SRK, she said: "I consider Shah Rukh to be my own brother. He is also the brand ambassador of Bengal. So, without Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh, this event cannot be a success," said the CM, who also thanked the Bengal Governor and Sourav Ganguly for their presence.

Banerjee also added that the state always fights for humanity, unity, and integrity. She said Bengal will not bow down and will continue to fight. "Bengal never bows down. The state always holds its head high," said the self-confessed fan of Arijit Singh.

Remembering icons of Bengali cinema like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Ritwik Ghatak, Uttam Kumar and Soumitra Chatterjee, Banerjee said the Bengali film industry can take over Hollywood and Bollywood. "Mumbai is dear to us. But I believe Bengal will one day take over Hollywood and Bollywood," she said.

Sourav, who was at the inauguration ceremony of the film fest for the second time, said the KIFF is a "flagship event for the state." He also wished Big B on his 80th birthday and prayed for his good health. "I played a sport where century was a very successful number. So, we pray that you continue to work and enthral people like us as long as you want. You remain safe, hale and hearty because, for all of us, you are very precious," the cricket icon said.

Sourav won the hearts of all SRK fans when he said that King Khan has important releases in the next few months and he is sure that the actor will be back in full gear. "Shah Rukh's attachment to this city is beyond films as he is also the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders. He has important releases in the next 2-3 months and I am sure we will all get the SRK back of the yesteryears," he said.

A total of 183 movies from 42 countries have been selected for the film festival, which will be screened across 10 venues till December 22. This year, an exhibition and retrospective on Big B are also special attractions. The festival will also host an exhibition of renowned French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, who passed away in 2022. A homage to Jean-Luc-Godard is also scheduled, which will screen four of his popular films.