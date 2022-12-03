Bengal govt extends Duare Sarkar programme till Dec 31

Kolkata: With Panchayat elections round the corner, the state government has extended the Duare Sarkar social outreach camps till December 31.



An order was issued on Friday, which stated that people will continue to avail facilities of the Duare Sarkar scheme till December 31. The state government on last Wednesday, announced the extension of Duare Sarkar till December 5. As per the earlier notification issued in September, the Duare Sarkar camps were held from November 1-30. The earlier notice was issued on Wednesday when the

state had announced that the schedule of the outreach camps was extended up to December 5.

The state government is taking all possible measures to ensure that people in remote areas of the state avail the facilities of various social schemes. The ruling party in the state will try to gain political advantage through its various social service schemes. Panchayat elections may take place in February next year. The state government has already instructed all the districts to make mobile van services more effective.

The fifth edition of the 'Duare Sarkar' in the current fiscal is aimed to reach out to people to make them aware of benefits of nine welfare schemes like 'Khadya Sathi' (food and supplies), 'Swasthya Sathi' (health), caste certificates to SC, ST and OBCs, 'Kanyashree' and 'Rupashree' at the camps during that time. The 'Kanyashree Prakalpa' is an initiative taken by the state government to improve the life and status of girls by helping economically backward families with cash so that families do not arrange the marriage of their girl child before 18 years of age because of economic reasons.

The 'Rupashree Prakalpa' provides grants to help poor families in bearing the expenditure of their daughters' marriages.

"After due consideration, the state government is pleased to extend the outreach camps under Duare Sarkar further up to December 31," read the order issued on Friday.

The state, on September 26, had notified that Duare Sarkar camps "at the habitation levels" (in localities) would be held from November 1 to 30. The first edition of Duare Sarkar camps began on December 1, 2020. The fourth Duare Sarkar camp drew more than 59 lakh people and delivered more than 65 lakh services related to welfare projects of the state.