Bengal Global Trade Expo 2023 to be held from January 25 to 29

KOLKATA: Bengal Global Trade Expo 2023, considered the largest trade expo of Eastern India, organised by the Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association (CWBTA) under the aegis of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC) will be held from January 25 to 29 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan (Milan Mela) from 11 am to 7 pm, daily.



The main attraction of the conclave will be the 350 placement opportunities in different domains to be provided to the students from different colleges of West Bengal which will help them to jumpstart their careers. The expo is expected to be a catalyst for networks and collaborations that may shape the future of small to big businesses. It is learnt that more than 28 manufacturing and services sectors will be participating in the trade expo.

About 500 stalls will be set up by traders representing their diversified products and services with an expectation of about 5 lakhs in footfall. Entry is free. The India Innovation Impact & Entrepreneurship Conclave will take place during the expo.