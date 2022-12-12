Bengal gives final nod to 14 industrial parks covering over 800 acres under SAIP scheme

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's move in September last year to allow setting up of industrial parks on land parcels measuring 5 acres and above reducing the land ceiling drastically from 20 acres has received overwhelming response with the state government already according final approval for setting up 14 industrial parks, involving 813.43 acres of land.



The scheme christened as Scheme for Approved Industrial Parks (SAIP) has taken off best in Howrah district, where approvals have been given to 7 such industrial parks on 645.73 acres of land.

According to sources in the MSME department, a total 15 industrial parks under this scheme has got in-principle approval.

Among the parks that have been given final approval the highest land parcel is of 459.90 acres at Ranihati in Howrah where a Foundry Park is going to come up. Another large land parcel of 110 acres at Sankrail in Howrah will see the setting up of a rubber park. The boundary wall , the land filling , the internal road and drainage infrastructure of this park of these two have already been completed. The fire fighting mechanism and the internal power infrastructure has also been done.

In Jalpaiguri (North Bengal) two industrial parks that have got the final nod includes Fulbari Industrial Park on 33 acres land and Shilpobrata Industrial Park on 25 acres land. At Andal in West Burdwan, two industrial parks that have got the final approval are MSME Logistics & Warehouse on 20.79 acres and MSME Industrial Park on 22.608 acres.

Among the parks receiving in principle approval – includes two logistics park one at Kulpi spread across 62 acres and another at Maheshtala on 9.52 acres both in South 24 Parganas, , light engineering park at Ranihati, Howrah spread on 10 acres, infra park at Hooghly on 61 acres. Three parks in Jalpaiguri that have got in principle nod are Jorapani Industrial Park on 28 acres and two MSME Industrial Park on 13.08 and 24.19 acres respectively.

The state Cabinet in September last year had allowed setting up of industrial parks on land measuring 5 acres and above reducing the land ceiling drastically from 20 acres. It has provided encouragement to the private players to set up industrial parks across the state.