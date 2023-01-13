Bengal celebrates Vivekananda’s birth anniversary with great zeal

Kolkata: The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, celebrated the 161st birthday of Swami Vivekananda through cultural events held across the state while national general secretary of Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee, visited the monk’s ancestral home to pay homage.



The Chief Minister took to her Twitter handle and wrote: “I pay my humble homage to the visionary spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. His teachings have inspired generations to walk on the path of service and devotion to mankind. May the light shown by him guide us all to spiritual salvation.”

She also said that Swami Vivekananda never thought twice before visiting the house of a person of a lower caste. Swamiji never believed in discrimination, she added, stating that he always believed that strength is life and weakness is death. “If you fail 100 times, try 1000 times. This was his teaching,” Banerjee said. She further emphasised that “we must spread peace, tranquility and spirituality across Bengal”.

Abhishek visited the ancestral house of Swamiji at Shimla Street in Kolkata to pay his tribute. The TMC MP said he visited the “sacred residence” to pay tribute to Vivekananda’s legendary life on the occasion of his birth anniversary. “The serene and wise spirit he left behind is palpable even in his remains,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“Swamiji was a figure of highest ideals and noble thoughts for the youth. Through his teachings, he envisioned imbuing young minds with the abilities of self-awareness, character development, service to others, optimism, and perseverance. In honour of Swami Vivekananda’s historic legacy, I offer forth prayers for the proliferation of wisdom, empathy, and knowledge for all. As we commemorate National Youth Day today, I send my best wishes to all of the country’s youth for all their future endeavours. May the eternal light of Swamiji’s blessings beam upon us, always,” he further stated.

Swamiji was born on January 12,1863 (29th Pous, 1269; according to the Bengali calendar).

The state government’s department of Youth Services and Sports organised a cultural programme ‘Vivek Chetana Utsav’ at Netaji Indoor Stadium. The initiative was led by minister-in-charge of the department Aroop Biswas and Minister of State (MoS) Manoj Tiwary. The event also witnessed the presence of Ramakrishna Mission monks among other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim also celebrated Swamiji’s birth anniversary by distributing clothes to the needy at Chetla Milantithi Mahila Samity. A ‘Vivek Mela’ was organised at Harish Park.

Prayers were held at various centres at Ramakrishna Mission to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Clubs and social organisations arranged cultural events on the occasion in different parts of Bengal. Youths walked the city streets alongside colourful tableaus displaying the picture of Swamiji. Similarly, his birth anniversary was also observed in the districts of the state. In Basirhat, a 12ft bronze statue was erected and garlanded by the people.