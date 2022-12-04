Bengal Business Council holds annual convention

Kolkata: The Bengal Business Council hosted its annual convention and vision conclave at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town on Saturday.

"Established in the year 2021, Bengal Business Council intends to bring together Bengali business houses from all over the world to develop camaraderie and trust and imbibe the sense of entrepreneurship in the Bengali community," the president of Bengal Convention Council and founder, Managing Director, and CEO of Bandhan Bank Chandra Sekhar Ghosh said.

The day-long convention had sessions titled 'The Rise of Bengali Startups' that was curated by Managing Director of Kolkata Ventures Avelo Roy, featured the state minister of Information Technology and Electronics and Tourism Babul Supriyo, founder of SAICON Amit Chakrabarti and co-founder of XpressBees and FirstCry.com Amitava Saha, amongst others.

Chairman of West Bengal Heritage Commission Alapan Bandyopadhyay delivered the annual oration address on Bengali business and its influence- past, present, and the future. It was moderated by Calcutta High Court Advocate and legal advisor of the council, Sourav Chunder.

The chief guest at the concluding session was the state minister for Industries, Commerce, and Enterprises Shashi Panja. The session was titled vision for the future and featured managing director WBHIDCO Limited Debasish Sen and Ghosh, amongst others.