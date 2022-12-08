Bengal approves Rs 87 crore to build Health & Wellness Centres

KOLKATA: In a bid to provide better health services in the semi-urban and rural areas, the State government has given administrative approval for the release of a fund of Rs 87 crore for the construction of Health and Wellness Centres for the year 2023-24.



Setting up of HWC and the upgradation of existing ones has been given utmost importance so that the people in the rural areas can avail varied range of treatment without visiting the district hospitals. The funds will be distributed according to the sanctioned allotment for various districts. The work will be carried out by the engineering wing of District Health and Family Welfare Samiti. The Bengal government has been carrying out the setting up of HWC in various phases.

The main objective behind the infrastructural revamp is to provide affordable, accessible, inclusive, sustainable and high quality healthcare service delivery up to the grass root level. State health department has taken up an elaborate programme to upgrade the existing infrastructure in the health wellness centres.

Health department has recently issued an order stating that since the funds have been sanctioned for 2023-24, the amount will be allocated after March 2023.

Tendering process and work order for the allocation must be completed within January 5 next year and work will start within January 20.

It may be mentioned here that the state government released more than Rs 32 crore for existing works of strengthening health infrastructure in the health wellness centres across the state in November as well. Infrastructural revamp of 114 health sub-centres across the state is underway. The government has also chalked out an elaborate plan of upgrading the existing sub-centres (SC) into the level of health and wellness centres (HWC) in a phased manner.

These HWC are being developed as decentralised e-Clinics and more than 700 doctors are giving consultations to the villagers on daily basis through 68 Telemedicine hubs across the state.

Bengal has already acquired 2nd position in the country in terms of teleconsultation.