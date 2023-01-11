Belghoria: Three of a family found dead

KOLKATA: Police on Tuesday recovered the bodies of three siblings from Belghoria.



The deceased, identified as Sajal Chowdhury, Bimal Chowdhury and Ranu Chowdhury, was staying at a flat inside a housing complex for several years.

According to sources, on Tuesday morning, residents of the Priyonath Guha Road area saw a man floating in the pond, who was later identified as Sajal Chowdhury.

Cops from Belghoria police station fished the body and sent it for autopsy.Getting no response from the Chowdhury family after calling them repeatedly, police broke the main door of their flat and found Bimal and Ranu lying dead on a bed. During the preliminary probe, police found that Sajal, an art teacher, was the only earning member of the family. While Ranu suffered from several ailments, Bimal suffered from depression.

As Sajal’s earnings were meagre, the Chowdhury family faced a financial crunch. It’s suspected that due to this, either Sajal and others committed suicide or Sajal first killed his siblings and then committed suicide. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.