B’desh footballer falls ill while playing, dies in Banarhat

KOLKATA: Bangladeshi football player fell sick while playing and died in Banarhat on Sunday.



The deceased player had come to India to play a two-day football tournament, which was organised with veteran players of four countries including India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. This was organised under the initiative of a veterans club.

The incident took place on the first day. The Bangladeshi footballer identified as Hanif Rashid fell ill on the field and died. It has been alleged that there was no provision of ambulance or doctors as the field was fenced around and no help could enter.

The deceased player was taken to Birpara State General Hospital, where he was declared dead.