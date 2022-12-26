Bankura: Lalgarh Nagarvan gets major facelift

kolkata The state Forest department has organised the Lalgarh Nagarvan located at Bishnupur in Bankura in a more synchronised way so that it emerges as a major tourist attraction. The department recently initiated the 'Nagarvan Yojna Prakalpa' for the betterment of the plantation and Bishnupur tourism in general.



"Under this project, the Lalgarh forest has been turned upside down, only to be organised in a more synchronised way. The entire Lalgarh Nagarvan that encompasses 10 hectares of land has been divided into small sections that exhibit fruit and flower gardens, a children's park, a yoga hub, a jogger's park, gardens dedicated to loved ones, a medicinal garden, etc. There is also a serene water body standing in the heart of Nagarvan, filled with colourful lotuses and water lilies. To preserve the greenery, plastic has been strictly banned inside the Nagarvan complex," a senior official of the Forest department said. He added that the complex has been surrounded by a trench and a fence made of eco-friendly items. Life-sized statues of several wild animals such as bison, deer, and the great Royal Bengal Tiger have been installed for attracting the tourists. The fruit gardens of Nagarvan contain various fruit trees bearing apples, wax apples, litchi, star fruit, and dragon fruits. One of the attractions here is the 'Nakshatra Ban', where each of the planted trees has been named after different planets and stars. Bishnupur is well known for the vast range of mesmerizing terracotta temples that were built here during the 10th to the 17th centuries. However, now the Lalgarh Nagarvan, located in the southeast of Lalbandh, Choukan beat under Bishnupur range has emerged as an added attraction.

The not-so-dense plantation adjacent to the Basudebpur forest was previously used by the locals as one of the popular picnic spots in the town.

Several members of the Choukan Forest Protection Committee, namely Saraswati Tudu, Bhim Lohar, Ganesh Lohar, Bahadur Lohar, and Rani Kisku, came together to set up most of the gardens by themselves.