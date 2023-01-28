‘Bangladesh Day’ to be celebrated at the 46th Kolkata Int’l Book Fair

Kolkata: Come February 4 and the organisers of the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair will celebrate Bangladesh Day from 5.30 pm.



Renowned authors from both sides of the border will participate in discussions, and a cultural programme will also be held.

With just a day left for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate the Kolkata Book Fair on January 30 at 2 pm at Boi Mela Pragnan in Salt Lake, the Publishers and Booksellers Guild is leaving no stone unturned to make the annual winter affair of the City of Joy a grand success.

With Spain being the focal theme country of the International Kolkata Book Fair this year, Spanish musicians will perform on January 30.

Maria Jose Galvez Salvador, Director General of Books, Ministry of Culture, Spain will also be present at the inauguration along with Luis Garcia Montero, poet and director of the Institute of Cervantes, Spain, Ambassador of Spain, Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez and eminent Bengali author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay. Kolkata International Book Fair will continue till February 12. This year (2023) marks the 100th year of celebrated children’s author Sukumar Ray’s literary nonsense ‘Abol Tabol’.

Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, president, Kolkata Book Fair, said on Saturday at the press conference that thousands of books will be distributed among children free of cost on February 5 from the Guild office. “It’s our humble tribute to Sukumar Ray,” he said.

Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, general secretary of the book fair, is excited about the participation of 950 book publishers and little magazines.