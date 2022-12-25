Bangla Sangeet Mela & Biswa Bangla Folk Culture Fest to be held till Jan 1 at 11 venues

KOLKATA: Bangla Sangeet Mela and Biswa Bangla Folk Culture Festival will be organised from December 25 to January 1 at eleven stages in Kolkata, under the management of state Information and Cultural Affairs department.



A curtain raiser of the ensuing Bangla Sangeet Mela was held on Saturday at Rabindra Sadan premises. The curtain raiser program included a striking, colourful representation of different folk music and dance while a long line of dignitaries including the Minister of State of Information and Cultural Affairs department Indranil Sen watched the different folk performances.

The excitement to be part of such a spectacular show was imminent on the faces of the onlookers. According to the department, it will take place at eleven stages including Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Hedua Park, Madhusudan Mukta Manch, Ektara Mukta Mancha, Deshapriya Park and Mukta Manch adjacent to the Arts Council, amongst others.

Colourful cultural programs will start from 5 pm everyday. More than 5,000 musicians and instrumentalists will participate in this year's Sangeet Mela. Apart from artists from Kolkata, there will be participants from different districts across the state. Young artists participating in various music competitions and workshops organised by the state government will also get the opportunity to participate in the fair. Meanwhile, folk artistes from all the districts will be participating in the folk culture festival.