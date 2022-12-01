Balurghat: Rs 2.5 cr allotted for revamp of railway stn

BALURGHAT: Funds worth Rs 2.5 crore have been allocated for the upgradation of Balurghat railway station, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Northeast Frontier Railway of Katihar division S K Chaudhuri, informed here on Wednesday.

"Rs 2.5 crore has been allocated for the soft development of Balurghat railway station. Now, we are planning how to spend the funds for the up-gradation of the station. We have already talked to the engineers of our department and delivered the message to them. Overall infrastructure of the station will be developed with the fund," the DRM said.

According to him, the future prospect of Balurghat station is bright.

"Our department is now concentrating on developing the infrastructure of the station. On Wednesday, I personally visited the station to inspect how many development works with the fund may be materialised. The PP shed may be set up here or the length of the platform may be increased. We are also planning to establish a goods-shed here if the business of the rail is increased," he said. "We are hopeful that by the end of March 2023, we will be able to upgrade the station with the help of the funds. The possibility of beautification of the station is high. We may establish a rest room too. Coaching maintenance works may be functional beside the railway line in Balurghat," he said.