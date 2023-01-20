Balurghat Natya Utkarsha Kendra to be opened on Feb 21

BALURGHAT: Balurghat Natya Utkarsha Kendra will be opened on the occasion of International Mother Language Day on February 21, informed the District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna.



It was inaugurated in 2019, by the then Tourism minister Goutam Deb, however, it was converted into a makeshift Covid hospital and serious patients were being treated there.

Natya Utkarsha Kendra is a drama auditorium with modern facilities situated in Balurghat’s Chakbakhar area.

The DM visited the auditorium with a group of administrative officials, including Balurghat Subdivisional Officer Suman Das Gupta and District Information and Cultural Officer Rajesh Kumar Mondal, recently. A convention was also organised there in which the government officials and local popular drama personalities participated.

“We have taken up an initiative to open the Natya Utkarsha Kendra on the occasion of International Mother Language Day on February 21. A programme will be organised there on that day. We had conducted a convention regarding it on Saturday,” Krishna said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after coming to power in 2011 had directed to build the auditorium and the work was taken up by the then Balurghat Lok Sabha MP for Trinamool Congress Arpita Ghosh.

Local theatre-loving people of Balurghat have expressed their happiness and welcomed the decision of opening the Natya Utkarsha Kendra on February 21.