Balurghat Dist Hosp to get permanent police outpost

Balurghat: A permanent police outpost will be set up at Balurghat District Hospital soon, said the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Balurghat Headquarter, Somnath Jha.

The decision was taken after recent incidents of theft reported by the hospital authority at Balurghat police station.

"At present, a temporary police outpost is there at the hospital before the Emergency gate. Now we are planning to upgrade it. A permanent police outpost will be established there due to security reasons. Modern instruments for checking along with Closed-circuit Television cameras will be installed at different parts of the hospital. Mobile police patrolling in order to tackle any emergency situation will start as well," Jha said.

According to him, a police help-desk will soon start functioning in an upgraded form before the hospital's superspecialty campus.