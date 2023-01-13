Balurghat: Birthday of Swami Vivekanada observed

BALURGHAT: A colourful rally was taken out here by Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) to mark the 161st birthday of Swami Vivekananda on Thursday morning. A prayer session was held at the centre of RKM too. A floral obeisance was given to the portrait of Swamiji to pay tribute to him.



Several local clubs and organisations took out different rallies and organised cultural events on this occasion in different parts of the city. Men, women and school children donning traditional attire walked the streets alongside the colourful tableaus that displayed pictures of the spiritual genius.