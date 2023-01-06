Bagdogra Airport set to get a facelift

DARJEELING: Bagdogra Airport is all set to get the much awaited facelift with a redevelopment project already underway. The project pegged at Rs 1884 crore, once complete, will elevate the only civilian airport in North Bengal into an international one, the first of its kind in this region.



“It is a matter of great pride that our Darjeeling, Siliguri, Sikkim region will be hosting the G-20 meet in April 2023, where international delegates from across the globe will be participating,” stated Raju Bista, MP, Darjeeling. He chaired the Airport Advisory Committee in Bagdogra on Thursday.

Bista stated that as it is important to ensure the smooth operations of Bagdogra airpor. He sought information on the preparedness of the Airport Authorities towards the expected inflow of G-20 delegates along with the rush during the tourist season. On an average the Airport witnesses around 7500-8000 footfall daily.“Bagdogra Airport Director Mohammad Arif informed that the airport authorities are working towards improving facilities at the airport and beautification of both the airport and surrounding areas to welcome the G-20 delegates,” added Bista. He stated that the Centre has allocated Rs 1884 crore towards the revamp of the airport. Expansion of the airport will take place on 106 acres. It will have day and night landing facilities even during inclement weather.