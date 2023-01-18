Back with a bang: Shishu Kishore Utsav returns to city after 2 years

KOLKATA: After a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic, Shishu Kishore Utsav (Child Youth Festival) has returned to Kolkata.



On Tuesday, state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Shashi Panja, and Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs department Indranil Sen inaugurated the five-day Child Youth Festival at Ektara Mukta Mancha.

Also present on the occasion were Shishu Kishore Akademi president Arpita Ghosh, author Tapan Bandopadhyay and other dignitaries.

The inauguration of the programme began with the children performing to Vande Mataram.

“Childhood is the best time of our lives. We should let our kids enjoy their childhood with the utmost freedom. They should be allowed to pursue their creativity,” said Panja. The minister also informed how the Shishu Kishore Akademi is working in tandem with the 19 shelter homes across the state. The officials of the Shishu Kishore Akademi teach them drama, theatre and storytelling.

A toy train has also been arranged for the kids at Rabindra Sadan premises. Ghosh thanked Sen for the idea of the ‘joyride’ for the amusement of the children.

Organised by the state Information and Cultural Affairs department and Shishu Kishore Akademi, the 13th Child Youth Fest, will end on January 21 and will see children performing classical dance, song recitals, paintings, and theatre.

“When the Chief Minister gave me the responsibility of Shishu Kishore Utsav in 2011, she told me not to restrict the fest to Kolkata only. Today, we have taken the fest to various districts. Throughout the year, Sishu Kishore Akademi organises various programmes. We conducted drawing and dance competitions in several districts. The winners were awarded at the fest,” said Ghosh.