'Attempts being made to disturb peace and stability of Darjeeling Hills'

Darjeeling: "Attempts are being made to destabilise the peace and tranquillity of the Hills by instigating the masses to fulfil personal ambitions," alleged Keshav Raj Pokhrel, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).



Ajoy Edwards, Bimal Gurung and Binoy Tamang on Tuesday flagged off a month-long protest programme "Gorkha Swabhiman Sangarsh," at the Town Hall, Darjeeling.

Spurred by an order to hold a floor test at the Hamro Party-run Darjeeling Municipality, the month-long protest programme has been labelled as an attempt to unify pro-Gorkhaland forces.

"We will constitute a committee shortly that will prepare a roadmap and chalk out future political programmes to carry forward the Gorkhaland demand along with other issues," stated GJM President Bimal Gurung in a joint press conference.

Binoy Tamang, GTA Sabhasad and TMC leader gave indications of leaving the TMC fold. "On November 22, I had made it clear to our party high command that the TMC Municipal Councillor of Ward 5 has to remain neutral in the floor test. If he votes for either side on Wednesday, I will leave TMC," said Tamang.

When questioned on whether protests will continue on Wednesday despite Section 144 CrPC being imposed in and around the Municipality and the Town Hall on 28 December, Edwards said: "I will not reveal our strategy now. I will be staying in the Town Hall from tonight. I am ready to face arrest."

"The Administration has to ensure that the hard-found peace is not disturbed that too when there is a record number of tourists visiting

Darjeeling. Why so much drama over a floor test which has been deemed legal by even the Calcutta High Court? questioned Pokhrel. Pokhrel also questioned how a month-long political programme is being allowed in the Heritage Town Hall which is under the Municipality.

"Bimal Gurung, a GNLF leader then had ousted his political mentor and President Subash Ghising. Binoy Tamang of the GJM had ousted Bimal Gurung, the GJM President. What is new? In May 2019, Gurung's party staged an unsuccessful coup in the Darjeeling Municipality. What is new?" questioned Pokhrel.Exuding confidence of a victory in the Municipality floor test to be held at 11 am on Wednesday, Pokhrel stated that the test would be followed by a victory celebration in which around 10,000 BGPM supporters will take part.