At least three fire engines pressed into action to douse Tiretti Bazar blaze

Kolkata: Tension spread at Tiretti Bazar area in Bowbazar after a fire broke out on the roof of a three storied house on Friday evening, no one was injured said officials.

According to sources, around 7:20 pm, fire was seen inside a room located on the roof of a three-storied house at 15, Damzen Lane. The occupants of the building were alerted by the local people and pedestrians. Within a few minutes the building was evacuated and fire brigade and Bowbazar police station were informed. Initially two fire tenders were sent to the spot but due to narrow passage the fire tenders failed to reach the spot.

While fire fighters had started spraying water by joining multiple hose pipes, two more medium-size fire tenders were pressed into action which went near the Damzen Lane. Around 8:30 the fire was controlled. Local residents panicked as fire could have spread to other buildings as the area is very congested.

Fire fighters found several pieces of wood which somehow caught fire. Till last reports came in the fire was controlled but one fire tender was still working to bring down the heat. No reports of any injury received.