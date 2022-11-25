At least 25 injured, one critical after bus topples in Jhargram

KOLKATA: Around 25 passengers suffered injuries after a bus toppled in Jhargram on Thursday morning.



Police have seized the bus and started a probe against the bus driver.

According to sources, on Thursday morning a bus carrying passengers was going towards Jhargram from Rogra in Sankrail block along the State Highway (SH)-5.

Near the Boria area, the driver somehow lost control and the bus toppled. Local residents heard a noise and went to the spot. Initially, the injured passengers were rescued by the local people. Within a few moments police arrived at the spot and started rescuing the injured passengers stuck inside the bus. All of them were rushed to the Jhargram Hospital from where maximum of them were discharged after necessary treatment. One of the injured passengers is a bit critical and has been admitted to the hospital.