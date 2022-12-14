At least 200 artists to take part in Int'l Kolkata Art Fest 2022

KOLKATA: On the 150th birth anniversary of Abanindranath Tagore, around two hundred artists from the state will participate in the largest painting fair, which will be held from Thursday to Sunday at the Indian Museum.



'Bondhu Ek Asha', a socio-cultural organisation, in collaboration with the Indian Museum will hold the 10th edition of the International Kolkata Art Festival 2022 at the Indian Museum. The four-day programme will be inaugurated on December 15.

The four-day event will include an array of programmes including art workshops, seminars, cultural events and paper collage workshops for small artists, amongst other activities. Eminent artists from various districts of West Bengal and other states of the country will be participating in the fair. Apart from this, painters and artisans from neighbouring countries including Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan will take part in the four-day festival under the patronage of noted educationist, Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University and Chairman of Techno India Satyam Roychowdhury, who is also the chairman of the festival.

Roychowdhury feels that there will be many opportunities for the financially weak artists in the state. Meanwhile the chief patron of the initiative Kanchan Bandyopadhyay will help the artists from Bengal to reach the international arena.

At the event, people will be able to see the great work of the artists from Bengal.Important art groups, including Artist Canvas, Aki Buki, Color Cast, Sanhita and Kolkata Art Society will also be present during the event.