At least 12 injured, one dead in road accident

KOLKATA: One person was killed and at least 12 injured after a bus collided with a truck at Daulatabad in Murshidabad, early on Tuesday morning.



According to sources, the bus was moving towards Berhampore from Islampur. While crossing the Noyemile area of Daulatabad along the Berhampore-Karimpur state highway, the bus driver tried to overtake a car in front of him and went in the wrong lane. Due to foggy weather, visibility was very low. Suddenly the driver spotted a truck just a few meters ahead which was coming from the opposite direction.

Before he could steer the bus to its left, it collided with the truck head on.

Due to the impact the front portion of the bus got badly damaged.

Local residents started rescuing the trapped passengers. The driver was rescued after cutting the iron sheets. The injured persons were rushed to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital where the driver succumbed to his injuries later.

Due to the accident, a major traffic snarl took place. Normal vehicular movement resumed after the bus and the truck were removed from the spot. Though the truck was seized, the driver managed to flee.