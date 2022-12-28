At 20.7 degee C, Kolkata witnesses warmest Dec in last 18 years

KOLKATA: In the last 18 years, Kolkata has recorded the highest temperature this December with the mercury dropping at 20.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday which was 7 degree above normal. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said the mercury will drop again from next Friday.



In 2004, the city had registered such a high temperature in December for the last time. The lowest temperature had been recorded at 20.4 degree Celsius on December 21 in 2004. Normally, the lowest temperature remains at around 14 and 15 degree Celsius in the last week of December.

The weather experts said that due to a low pressure in south Bay of Bengal, there has been an incursion of moisture from the sea. As a result, the winter cold disappeared. On Monday the temperature jumped by 3 degree Celsius.

The lowest temperature will hover around 14-15 degree Celsius on December 31. There may be rainfall in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. There may be light rainfall in North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur as well.

The MeT office also predicted that there may be scattered rainfall in Birbhum, Murshidabad. People in south Bengal districts will witness thick fog early in the morning in the next two days. City's temperature went up by 5 degree Celsius in the last two days with the lowest temperature being recorded at around 20.3 degree on Monday. City's lowest temperature on Sunday remained at around 17.2 degree Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that cold wind has been interrupted due to a low pressure condition in the Bay of Bengal.

The MeT office earlier predicted that the weather would be comparatively hotter after Christmas. The steady flow of cold north wind will be interrupted.

The lowest temperature was recorded at around 15 degree Celsius in many of the south Bengal districts on Saturday. The lowest temperature in Kolkata on Thursday remained at 14.8 degree Celsius.

People in the city and other South Bengal districts may wake up to a foggy morning in the next few days as well.