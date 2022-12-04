At 16.2 degree C, city sees coldest day so far

Kolkata: The city on Saturday registered the lowest temperature of the season at 16.2 degree Celsius. The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore said that people will face cold conditions in all the south Bengal districts but they have to wait for a full-fledged winter.



People will witness colder weather in the early morning and late night hours. There is no prediction of rainfall in the south or north Bengal in the next 4-5 days.

Kolkata in the last week of November witnessed the lowest temperature at 16.5 degree Celsius. It jumped over 17 degree Celsius towards the end of the month. The city dwellers consistently witnessed the lowest temperature at around 16 degree Celsius in November. Unlike previous years, the city registered the lowest temperature in November this year.

The MeT office said that weather will remain cold in both North and South Bengal in the next couple of days. People in various south Bengal districts woke up to a foggy morning. It may be mentioned that Panagarh In West Burdwan already registered a temperature as low as 10 degree Celsius while Darjeeling's lowest temperature stood at 10.5 degree last month.