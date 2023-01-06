At 12.70C, city sees coldest day of the season so far

kolkata: The city on Thursday witnessed the coldest day of the season so far as the mercury plunged to 12.7 degree Celsius.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that mercury may dip further in the next 48 hours.

Temperature is expected to rise again from Monday and Tuesday. A steady blow of cold north wind brought down the temperature. Some of the South Bengal districts registered temperatures around 10 degree Celsius. This was the lowest temperature of the season.

“People in the state will continue to witness similar cold conditions in the next couple of days. As the impact of the western disturbances will cease, the mercury will plunge down further, giving a sense of cold wave in various South Bengal districts in the next two days,” a weather official said.

The lowest temperature in Kolkata was registered at around 13 degree Celsius in December last year. Western disturbances pushed the temperature further up but the mercury again started sliding down as the western disturbances ceased to have an impact on the weather condition.

Weather experts in the city have said Bengal might witness the coldest day of the year during the third week of this month like what it had witnessed last year. The MeT office predicted that a cold wave may sweep through various South Bengal districts like East and West Burdwan, Purulia and Birbhum towards the end of the week.

It may be mentioned here that on December 17, the city’s temperature dropped to 13.2 degree Celsius.

People in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts witnessed fog in the morning. Most of the districts will see fog in the morning in the next couple of days.