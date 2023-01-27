ASI suspended as Sub-Inspector gets hurt in accidental firing; probe started

kolkata: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was suspended after he allegedly fired a round from his licensed personal firearm, which hit at the feet of a Sub-Inspector who was standing there.



The incident took place around 1:30 am on January 26 and was reported from the barrack of Techno City Police Station.

The Sub-Inspector (SI) identified Koushik Ghosh was shifted to AMRI, Salt Lake where he underwent a successful surgery for the removal of the bullet. According to Ghosh and eye witness’ statements the incident was allegedly accidental. However, ASI Avijit Ghosh was suspended and the case is being supervised by DCP New Town assisted by ACP New Town. An inquiry is also being conducted by DCP New Town.